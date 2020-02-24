Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 33.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 63.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.88. 3,298,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,655,006. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

