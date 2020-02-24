Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $14.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $754.84 million, a PE ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 0.14. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIND. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

