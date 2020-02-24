Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LGND. ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.17.

LGND stock opened at $100.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31. The company has a quick ratio of 65.66, a current ratio of 66.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $692,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 71,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

