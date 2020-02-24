Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Staffline Group from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

LON:STAF opened at GBX 40 ($0.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.31. Staffline Group has a 52 week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,026.67 ($13.51).

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

