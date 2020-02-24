LGI Homes (LGIH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect LGI Homes to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes stock opened at $94.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.34. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

LGIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

