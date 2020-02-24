LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised LexinFintech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.99.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

NASDAQ LX opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at $33,006,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 210.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,405,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,899 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,538,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,899,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,052,000 after purchasing an additional 997,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 496,189 shares during the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.