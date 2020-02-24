LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised LexinFintech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.99.
NASDAQ LX opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.07.
LexinFintech Company Profile
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.
See Also: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.