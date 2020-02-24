LeoNovus (CVE:LTV) Trading Down 20%

LeoNovus Inc (CVE:LTV)’s share price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 116,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 620,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

LeoNovus Company Profile (CVE:LTV)

LeoNovus Inc, a cloud solutions software company, provides software defined object storage solutions; and governance, risk management, and compliance solutions for enterprises. Its algorithms virtualize, transform, slice, and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud storage nodes.

