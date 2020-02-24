Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lenovo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.