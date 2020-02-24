Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lendingtree were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TREE. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $341.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on Lendingtree from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lendingtree from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $338.94. The company had a trading volume of 57,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,303. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.36, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.99. Lendingtree Inc has a 52 week low of $281.01 and a 52 week high of $434.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.44 and its 200 day moving average is $320.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Lendingtree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

