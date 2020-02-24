LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. First Analysis downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. 1,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,669. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $595.30 million, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 6,906 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $247,372.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,168.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $72,809.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,386,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,120 shares of company stock worth $7,323,977 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 39,113 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 551,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 399,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

