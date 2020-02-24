Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LPTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leap Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Leap Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 359,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

