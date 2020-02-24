Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.33.

Shares of LB opened at C$43.99 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$40.00 and a 52-week high of C$46.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$241.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7500002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

