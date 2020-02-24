Laura Alber Sells 15,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00.

WSM opened at $73.67 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

