La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) CEO Sells $2,138,955.00 in Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,138,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,648,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LZB opened at $33.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.68. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LZB shares. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

