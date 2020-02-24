La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $206.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $4,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 75,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $510,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 4,131,160 shares of company stock valued at $26,873,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 299,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

