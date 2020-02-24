Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in The Western Union by 27.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 1,761.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Western Union by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,390 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup set a $20.50 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

NYSE WU traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.12. 182,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,219,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

