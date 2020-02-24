Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,692,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,491. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

