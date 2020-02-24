Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

PII stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.65. 178,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,012. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.