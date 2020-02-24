Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.99. 17,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,736. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

