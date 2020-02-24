Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $556,000 Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 38.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after buying an additional 344,420 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.46. 445,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,573. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

