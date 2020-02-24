Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,646,000 after acquiring an additional 72,959 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $567.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,034. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $410.35 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.52.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

