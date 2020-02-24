Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.83.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $6.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.62. The company had a trading volume of 251,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,287. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.00 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.35.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

