Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 355 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,107,000 after purchasing an additional 95,183 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,867,000 after purchasing an additional 94,806 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 102,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,584,000 after purchasing an additional 64,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.10.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $54.59 on Monday, reaching $681.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $669.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.35. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $362.51 and a 1-year high of $756.48. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

