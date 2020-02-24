Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 287 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hubbell by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,962,000 after purchasing an additional 401,473 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 55,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,463. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $113.58 and a one year high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

