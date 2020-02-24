Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,959,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 45,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

NEE traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.31. The stock had a trading volume of 57,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,627. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $185.76 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

