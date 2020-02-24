Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,462 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Edison International by 47.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 243,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,342,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Edison International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 63,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

EIX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 203,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,091. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

