Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TIF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE TIF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

