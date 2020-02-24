Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after acquiring an additional 487,907 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 28.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,237,000 after buying an additional 209,544 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,516,000 after buying an additional 106,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.83.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded down $5.56 on Monday, hitting $316.39. The company had a trading volume of 738,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,128. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.95. The stock has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

