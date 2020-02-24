Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 433 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 326.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 59,683 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.94. 10,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,608. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $118.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

