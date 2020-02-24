Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR traded down $2.30 on Monday, reaching $69.79. The company had a trading volume of 865,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,500. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

