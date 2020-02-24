Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $587,000 Investment in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of VF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after acquiring an additional 69,219 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in VF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,772,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

NYSE VFC traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.51. 55,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,103. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

