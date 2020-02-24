Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,394.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 236,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 221,064 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 32,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 558,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,146,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,052,234. The stock has a market cap of $273.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

