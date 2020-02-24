Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $669,000 in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Matthews International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Matthews International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MATW shares. BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of MATW stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. Matthews International Corp has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $44.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Matthews International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

