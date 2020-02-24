Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $543,000 in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 730.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,149. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

