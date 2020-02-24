Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 54,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.45. 48,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,981. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

