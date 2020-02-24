Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $141.64. 43,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,059. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $114.62 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

