Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.20. 17,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,906. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $314.16 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,036,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

