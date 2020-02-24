Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $546,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 118,457 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 812,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $54.13 and a one year high of $71.43.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.