Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $903,119,000 after buying an additional 104,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,013,000 after acquiring an additional 577,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,041,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,982,000 after acquiring an additional 94,400 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WST traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,359. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.51 and a 200 day moving average of $148.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

