Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Aviva PLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 279,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 252,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,294,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion and a PE ratio of 28.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

