Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total transaction of $1,081,725.00. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total value of $286,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,878.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,480 shares of company stock worth $2,919,766. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.50.

Chemed stock traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $479.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $313.49 and a 12-month high of $513.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.18%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

