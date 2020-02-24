Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.45. The stock had a trading volume of 147,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $112.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

