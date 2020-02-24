Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 39.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.04.

SO traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $68.77. 945,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

