Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,454 Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,579,214,000 after acquiring an additional 65,555 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.40. The stock had a trading volume of 582,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $169.64 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

