Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,454 Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,579,214,000 after acquiring an additional 65,555 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.40. The stock had a trading volume of 582,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $169.64 and a 1-year high of $233.48.
In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.
Raytheon Company Profile
Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.
