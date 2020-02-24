Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 372 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,437,100. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

