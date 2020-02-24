Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after buying an additional 425,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

NYSE HD traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,226. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.30. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $264.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

