Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 118 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in IDEX by 1,531.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after buying an additional 130,564 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $3.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.68. 54,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,879. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $142.20 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $762,699.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

