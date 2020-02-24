Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,592. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.55. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $156.90 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

