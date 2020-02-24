Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after buying an additional 64,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

NYSE V traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.46. 5,040,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,020,360. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $143.18 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

