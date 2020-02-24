Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,809,000 after acquiring an additional 226,277 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after acquiring an additional 203,880 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.6% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 193,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 168,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,129.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 145,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock worth $3,667,701 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $363.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,231. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

